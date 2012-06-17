ATHENS, June 17 Greece's radical leftist SYRIZA
party has told its conservative rival to form a government
without them since it maintains its opposition to the country's
international bailout, the party's spokesman said on Sunday.
"Mr. (Alexis) Tsipras phoned (conservative leader) Antonis
Samaras and told him to go ahead and form a government without
SYRIZA and that SYRIZA is now the main opposition," SYRIZA
spokesman Panos Skourletis told Reuters.
He made the comments after an official projection showed the
conservative New Democracy and Socialist PASOK parties were on
track to get enough seats in parliament to form a pro-bailout
coalition.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)