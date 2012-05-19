ATHENS May 19 Greece confirmed on Saturday that it would a hold a repeat general election on June 17, after party leaders failed to form a coalition government following an inconclusive election.

"We are calling a general election for June 17. The new parliament will convene on June 28, Thursday," said a statement from the parliament's press office.

The statement said President Karolos Papoulias had dissolved the parliament elected on May 6, two days after it was convened. The date of the new election was released last week but was not official until Papoulias issued Saturday's decree.

The May 6 election produced a hung parliament divided between supporters and opponents of Greece's 130 billion euro international bailout, with political leaders unable to agree a cabinet.

The need for a new election caused political uncertainty and rekindled fears the debt-laden country may be forced out of the euro zone. After days of failed coalition negotiations with party leaders, Papoulias named senior judge Panagiotis Pikrammenos as the caretaker prime minister until the new vote. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Peter Graff/Maria Golovnina)