Nikkei slips on yen, uncertainty on Trump policies
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares fell for a third consecutive session on Monday as the yen's gains and uncertainty about U.S. economic policies prompted profit-taking.
ATHENS May 19 Greece confirmed on Saturday that it would a hold a repeat general election on June 17, after party leaders failed to form a coalition government following an inconclusive election.
"We are calling a general election for June 17. The new parliament will convene on June 28, Thursday," said a statement from the parliament's press office.
The statement said President Karolos Papoulias had dissolved the parliament elected on May 6, two days after it was convened. The date of the new election was released last week but was not official until Papoulias issued Saturday's decree.
The May 6 election produced a hung parliament divided between supporters and opponents of Greece's 130 billion euro international bailout, with political leaders unable to agree a cabinet.
The need for a new election caused political uncertainty and rekindled fears the debt-laden country may be forced out of the euro zone. After days of failed coalition negotiations with party leaders, Papoulias named senior judge Panagiotis Pikrammenos as the caretaker prime minister until the new vote. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Peter Graff/Maria Golovnina)
SYDNEY, Feb 20 Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as political uncertainty globally kept the mood cautious, while the U.S. dollar recouped early losses ahead of a busy week for Federal Reserve speakers.
Feb 19 General Motors Co shares could climb by as much as 35 percent if it succeeds in selling its European Opel brand and focuses on its healthier markets, Barron's said on Sunday.