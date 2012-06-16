* Upstart leftist and establishment heir neck-and-neck
* Election amounts to referendum on punishing bailout
* Anti-bailout victory could tip Greece towards euro exit
* Central banks readying arsenals for post-election turmoil
By Renee Maltezou and Greg Roumeliotis
ATHENS, June 17 Greece's election on Sunday is
too close to call and could push the debt-ridden country out of
the European single currency, rocking the euro to its core and
sowing turmoil in global financial markets.
The election, a re-run of a May 6 vote that ended in
stalemate, amounts to a referendum on the punishing terms set by
international lenders as the price of saving Greece from
bankruptcy - withering tax hikes, job losses and pay cuts that
have helped condemn Greeks to five years of record recession.
Riding a wave of anger to rise from political obscurity to
contender for power, radical leftist SYRIZA leader Alexis
Tsipras is threatening to tear up the terms of the 130 billion
euro ($163.75 billion) bailout.
Tsipras says Europe cannot afford to cut Greece loose and
cope with the fallout for the rest of the 17-member euro zone.
On the right, establishment heir and New Democracy leader
Antonis Samaras says rejection of the EU/IMF bailout would mean
a return to the drachma and even greater economic calamity.
Samaras told supporters on Friday they faced a stark choice
- "euro versus drachma."
Neither party is expected to win outright, triggering
coalition negotiations with smaller parties. A new government
would buy time, but little respite. Whoever comes to power may
find their tenure is short-lived.
Greeks say overwhelmingly that they do not want to leave the
euro but neither do they want the terms of the bailout, which
many believe has amnestied a corrupt, tax-evading elite and
heaped an unfair burden on the poorest sections of society.
"I'll vote for SYRIZA," 34-year-old theatre producer Georgia
Zoumpa said on Saturday, heat rising from the pavements of the
capital Athens. "I don't believe in blackmail: if we leave the
euro, other countries will suffer too."
Central banks from Tokyo to London are readying arsenals to
defend banks and national currencies against any post-election
turmoil. The result will dominate a meeting of the Group of 20
world economic powers on Monday and Tuesday in Mexico.
European leaders weighed in on the eve of the vote, some of
them openly urging Greeks to reject SYRIZA or risk undermining
the very foundations of the single currency.
Finance officials in the euro zone have discussed limiting
the size of withdrawals from ATM machines, imposing border
checks and introducing euro zone capital controls as a
worst-case scenario.
GERMAN WARNING
A Greek exit from the single currency would heap further
pressure on two far larger European economies - Spain has
already received up to 100 billion euros to save debt-riddled
banks and Italy could be next to seek a bailout.
Euro zone officials have hinted they might give a new Greek
government some leeway on how it reaches debt targets set by the
EU/IMF bailout package, but there would be no change to the
targets themselves.
Euro zone paymaster Germany warned Greeks on Saturday the
bailout would not be renegotiated.
"That's why it's so important that the Greek elections
preferably lead to a result in which those that will form a
future government say: 'Yes, we will stick to the agreements',"
Chancellor Angela Merkel told a party conference of her
Christian Democrats.
Anger with the establishment parties of New Democracy and
the Socialist PASOK propelled SYRIZA and its youthful leader, a
former Communist student protest leader, from the obscure
radical fringe to shock second place on May 6.
"The memorandum of bankruptcy will belong to the past on
Monday," Tsipras, 37, told his final election rally on Thursday,
though analysts suggest the SYRIZA leader might temper his
stance if confronted with the reality of leaving the euro.
The neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party also won seats in the first
election, underscoring the fragmentation of a stressed society
wrestling with unemployment of almost 23 percent and plummeting
living standards.
Five opinion polls published before a blackout two weeks ago
put New Democracy narrowly ahead. Two other polls had SYRIZA
leading.
"It's obvious the country is now staring into the abyss,"
leading Greek daily Kathimerini said in a front-page editorial
on Sunday, calling for the creation of a New Democracy-led
"unity" coalition to keep the country in the euro.
But analysts say Samaras, 61, will find it hard to govern
for long with an empowered SYRIZA protesting at the gates.
Tsipras, if he wins, will inherit a country on the verge of
bankruptcy. He has ruled out a government of national unity and
promised to nationalise banks and halt privatisations.
Some global businesses and banks are already in retreat.
Europe's biggest retailer Carrefour said on Friday it was
selling up in Greece, a day after French bank Credit Agricole
moved to take direct control of its Albanian, Bulgarian and
Romanian units from its Greek bank Emporiki.
Polling stations open at 7 a.m. (0400 GMT) and close at 7
p.m. (1600 GMT). Exit polls will quickly follow.
