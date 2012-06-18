By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, June 19 Greece's conservatives said they
are poised to form a coalition government with the Socialists on
Tuesday, allowing the two parties that dominated politics for
decades to share power despite a major anti-establishment
election vote.
Conservative New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras promised
to negotiate less punishing terms for Greece's international
bailout, after only narrowly beating a radical left-wing party
which campaigned to scrap the austerity deal entirely.
A senior New Democracy official expected agreement soon on a
new cabinet with the PASOK Socialists and possibly another
smaller centre-left party following Sunday's election, the
second in as many months.
"We are going to clinch a deal tomorrow, we will form a
government," the official said late on Monday, declining to be
named. "PASOK will participate more than symbolically ... They
will participate actively."
New Democracy and PASOK alternated in power from the fall of
military rule in 1974 until last year, when Greece's economic
crisis forced the archrivals to share power in a pro-bailout
national unity government.
Many Greeks hold both parties responsible for the nation's
near bankruptcy, which forced it to take bailouts from the
European Union and IMF in 2010 and again this year.
New Democracy narrowly won the election, averting the
immediate risk of a Greek euro zone exit but raising doubts on
whether the new government can impose austerity cuts on a nation
deeply divided over the price for bailout funds.
After claiming victory over the radical leftist SYRIZA party
to jubilant crowds, Samaras began on Monday the more sobering
task of talking to rivals to cobble together a coalition.
The greatly weakened PASOK, which finished third in Sunday's
vote, has yet to commit to supporting Samaras, but its leader
Evangelos Venizelos said talks must be wrapped up by Tuesday -
signalling a deal would be agreed by then.
The smaller, moderate Democratic Left party, which opposed
the bailout backed by the conservatives and the Socialists, has
also suggested it will offer conditional support to a government
led by Samaras.
With Greece just weeks away from running out of cash and a
new government needed to negotiate the next installment of funds
from lenders, Greek political leaders appeared determined to
avert the deadlock that followed an inconclusive vote on May 6.
"I am optimistic that this time they will agree to form a
government," a Greek banker who declined to be named told
Reuters. "They have realised that there is no margin of error or
further delays. A third election would be a disaster."
With New Democracy taking a 50-seat bonus under Greek
electoral law for coming first, a New Democracy-PASOK alliance
would have 162 seats in the 300-seat parliament. Adding the
Democratic Left would give it a 179-seat majority.
NATION IN CRISIS
A difficult road lies ahead for Samaras, a U.S.-educated
economist who went to college with former Socialist Prime
Minister George Papandreou.
He inherits a nation in deep social and economic crisis,
with an economy in its fifth year of a recession that has left
one in five workers out of a job. A rising number of businesses
are closing down, the number of homeless on streets is growing
and anger against austerity cuts is at a boiling point.
Samaras promised Greeks and prospective partners that he
will water down the painful terms of the EU/IMF bailout keeping
Greece afloat, paying scant attention to protests from European
paymaster Germany, which opposes giving the country further
leeway on its commitments.
"We will simultaneously have to make some necessary
amendments to the bailout agreement, in order to relieve the
people of crippling unemployment and huge hardships," he said.
Samaras campaigned on promises to cut taxes as well as
raising unemployment benefits and pensions.
The New Democracy official said the new government would aim
to accelerate and broaden a privatisation programme to top up
state coffers, but also ask its creditors to spread 11.7 billion
euros of further austerity cuts over four years instead of two.
But any efforts to veer off the prescribed austerity path
will be viewed with anger from European partners who are
already irritated at what they sees as the slow pace of Greek
reform. Germany has ruled out more than minor delays to some
targets in the 130-billion-euro rescue package.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a meeting of G20 leaders in
Mexico that any loosening of Greece's agreed reform promises
would be unacceptable and reiterated that Athens had to stick to
the commitments it had already made.
With an emboldened SYRIZA bloc led by former communist
student leader Tsipras at the head of a powerful opposition, the
new government could face protests soon after taking office.
SYRIZA almost doubled its share of the vote since the previous
election on May 6.
(Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by David Stamp)