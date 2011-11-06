(Repeats with no changes to text)
ATHENS Nov 7 Greece's main political parties
agreed on Monday that elections should be held on Feb 19, the
finance ministry said.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos and Deputy Finance
Minister Filippos Sachinidis met with representatives from the
New Democracy opposition party to discuss the timeframe of a
coalition government agreed late on Sunday to help Greece push
through a bailout deal it needs to avoid running out of cash
next month.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou and opposition leader
Antonis Samaras agreed on the coalition after the European Union
piled pressure on the country to resolve a political stalemate.
The Feb 19 deadline should give Greece's new government
sufficient time to complete a bond exchange to reduce the
country's debt, as part of the bailout deal agreed by EU leaders
on Oct. 26, a finance ministry source told Reuters.
Venizelos is due to attend a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels
later on Monday.
