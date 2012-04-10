ATHENS, April 10 Greek Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos will meet President Karolos Papoulias at 1400 GMT on
Wednesday to ask for a snap election to be called on May 6,
government officials said on Tuesday.
The election will be the first since the debt crisis
exploded at the end of 2009, dragging the country into its worst
economic recession since World War Two, pushing unemployment to
record highs and shaking the euro.
"They will meet to set the election date," a minister said
on condition of anonymity. "We are expecting parliament to be
dissolved."
Another government official confirmed the meeting would
decide the snap election and said: "The date of the election
will be May 6."
The conservative New Democracy and the Socialist PASOK,
which back the interim government of technocrat Papademos, have
suffered in opinion polls for supporting the bailout plan and
may not gather enough votes to rule.
Polls show small parties opposing the steep wage and pension
cuts imposed by the European Union and the International
Monetary Fund in return for aid are gaining ground. That may
stop the main parties from even forming a coalition government
together.
Officials have been saying for days that voters would go to
the polls on the first Sunday of May, after Papademos' emergency
government completed its mandate by clinching a new EU/IMF
rescue deal and a landmark debt restructuring.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by
Alison Williams)