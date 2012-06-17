LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 17 The International
Monetary Fund is ready to work with a new Greek government to
get the country back to economic growth, a spokesman for the IMF
said on Sunday.
"We take note of the election results in Greece and stand
ready to engage with the new government on the way forward to
help Greece achieve its objective of restoring financial
stability, economic growth and jobs," the spokesman said,
speaking in Mexico ahead of a Group of 20 leaders summit.
The IMF and the European Union put together Greece's rescue
package which includes tough austerity measures.
