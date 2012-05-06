ATHENS May 6 The leader of Greece's Democratic Left on Sunday reiterated his party would not support austerity policies but wanted to keep the country in the euro zone, after early results showed his party could play a key kingmaker role.

"We are sticking to our programme: we want to cut ourselves loose from the bailout deal while maintaining a steady, pro-European course," he told reporters.

"The Democratic Left will honour its pre-election pledges. We will not contribute to the continuation of policies leading the people and society to misery. We won't be a fig leaf for austerity policies."

The party is on track to take about 6 percent of the vote, based on early results. (Writing by Deepa Babington, editing by Mike Peacock)