DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
ATHENS May 6 The leader of Greece's Democratic Left on Sunday reiterated his party would not support austerity policies but wanted to keep the country in the euro zone, after early results showed his party could play a key kingmaker role.
"We are sticking to our programme: we want to cut ourselves loose from the bailout deal while maintaining a steady, pro-European course," he told reporters.
"The Democratic Left will honour its pre-election pledges. We will not contribute to the continuation of policies leading the people and society to misery. We won't be a fig leaf for austerity policies."
The party is on track to take about 6 percent of the vote, based on early results. (Writing by Deepa Babington, editing by Mike Peacock)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.