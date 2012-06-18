ATHENS, June 18 Greece's small Democratic Left party will support a pro-euro coalition government as long as it renegotiates an unpopular bailout, the party's leader told Reuters, suggesting the small party may be ready to back a conservative-led coalition on some conditions.

"The Democratic Left will support a government if there is an agreement on two basic issues...the disengagement from the onerous terms of the bailout deal and that the country will remain in the euro zone," Fotis Kouvelis told Reuters after a party meeting to decide the group's plan.

Kouvelis' party has 17 seats in the 300-seat parliament. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Deepa Babington)