ATHENS, June 18 Greece's small Democratic Left
party will support a pro-euro coalition government as long as it
renegotiates an unpopular bailout, the party's leader told
Reuters, suggesting the small party may be ready to back a
conservative-led coalition on some conditions.
"The Democratic Left will support a government if there is
an agreement on two basic issues...the disengagement from the
onerous terms of the bailout deal and that the country will
remain in the euro zone," Fotis Kouvelis told Reuters after a
party meeting to decide the group's plan.
Kouvelis' party has 17 seats in the 300-seat parliament.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Deepa Babington)