ATHENS, June 20 Greece's small Democratic Left party said it would back a government led by the conservative New Democracy party and expects a deal on the coalition's agenda to be struck later on Wednesday.

"We decided to give a vote of confidence to the government that will be formed," party leader Fotis Kouvelis said after holding talks with conservative chief Antonis Samaras.

"The Democratic Left insisted that on policies to gradually disengage from the terms of the bailout that has bled society." (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington)