By Karolina Tagaris
| ATHENS, June 17
ATHENS, June 17 Greek voters were in sour mood
on Sunday, torn between anger at the budget cuts their leaders
agreed in return for an international bailout, and fear of the
consequences of ripping up that deal.
Voters balked at what they called an impossible choice -
polarised between the leftist SYRIZA party, which rejects the
EU-IMF bailout that keeps Greece from bankruptcy, and
conservative New Democracy, which supports it - that could
decide whether they remain in the euro zone.
It is the second ballot in as many months, after elections
on May 6 failed to produce a government, deepening the crisis in
the currency union and forcing a return to the polling booths.
"I voted with a heavy heart, for the first time for someone
I don't believe in, but I hope he will keep us in Europe," said
Orestis Barkas, 70, a retired lawyer, after voting in the leafy
middle class Athens suburb of Psihiko.
"This is the last chance for our country."
Polls show Greeks overwhelmingly want to stay in the euro
zone, and New Democracy has framed the election as a straight
choice between the euro and a return to the drachma. SYRIZA
promises that it can renegotiate the bailout without the need to
leave the single currency.
The party's youthful leader Alexis Tsipras has dismissed
repeated warnings from Greece's European partners that a new
government must sign up fully to the accord or see funds cut off
and Greece driven into bankruptcy.
Tsipras, a telegenic 37-year-old former student radical, has
ridden a surge of public anger at both the crisis and the
systemic corruption and cronyism blamed on New Democracy and the
Socialist PASOK party, which between them had governed for
decades before voters punished them both in May's election.
WRESTLING WITH DISGUST
Many Athenians deserted the city to vote in their provincial
home towns, leaving the capital's streets quiet, with few people
enjoying the summer sunshine at outdoor coffee shops.
Many voters appeared to be wrestling with their disgust at
the old order and fear of the consequences of defying the rest
of Europe and potentially being forced to go it alone and return
to the drachma.
"I wish I didn't have to vote, but I did. It's very
difficult having to choose between bad and worse," said Kelly
Nerantzaki, 50, a saleswoman who cast her vote for one of the
mainstream pro-bailout parties in downtown Athens.
"Unfortunately, the only realistic option is to vote for
those who caused the country's problems. I don't think SYRIZA or
the small parties have a chance; the Europeans won't accept
them," she said.
Jason Perros, 30, a hotel manager, was unable to swallow
that bitter pill.
"We simply can't go on like this, we can't keep voting for
the two main parties that brought us here. I've been badly
affected, not only financially - business is down - but also
psychologically. I don't trust any party, but I know we need new
blood."
"I don't see any other solution but to reject the
politicians that brought us here once and for all," agreed
Theodore Chaliotis, a 36-year old unemployed father of two, who
voted or the first time in his life on May 6.
"I'm not afraid that we will be forced out of the euro. I
think this is a fake dilemma."
By early afternoon, authorities said voting was proceeding
smoothly, with few signs of serious trouble, apart from a report
that an unexploded grenade was thrown outside a television
station.
Older people typically tend to vote in the morning, while
younger voters, from whom SYRIZA draws much of its support,
often leave it until the afternoon.
A day after Greece surprised Europe with a victory over
Russia that keeps them in the Euro 2012 soccer championships,
perhaps to face Europe's paymaster Germany, various party
leaders took advantage of the symbolism.
"Yesterday, our national team, which I warmly congratulate,
proved that to stay in the euro, what we need is confidence,
unity, determination and struggle, not fear and defeatism -
that's how you stay in the Euro," said Panos Kammenos, head of
the rebel conservative party Independent Greeks, which opposes
the bailout.
(Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing By James
Mackenzie; Editing by Will Waterman)