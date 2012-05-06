May 6 Greece's conservative New Democracy will not ask for a repeat election if exit polls showing the party has the largest vote share are confirmed by official results on Sunday, a party source said.

"Exit polls show New Democracy is first and it's the only force that can secure Greece's European path," the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "We are not considering the option of repeat elections."

Exit polls showed the party taking less than 20 percent of the vote and failing to form a coalition with the only other pro-bailout party, the Socialist PASOK, as Greek voters enraged by economic hardship deserted the two main parties. (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou, editing by Mike Peacock)