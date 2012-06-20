ATHENS, June 20 Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras will be sworn in as prime minister later on Wednesday, an official in the Greek president's office said.

Samaras, whose New Democracy party won Sunday's election, is forming a government with the backing of the Socialist PASOK and the smaller Democratic Left parties.

Samaras is due to meet President Karolos Papoulias at 1300 GMT, after which he will be sworn in, said the official, who declined to be named. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas Writing by Deepa Babington)