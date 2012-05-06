DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
May 6 Greece's conservative New Democracy party and Socialist rival PASOK are expected to take less than 33 percent of the vote in Sunday's election, according to the first unofficial results published by the interior ministry.
The shock result translated into 109 seats for New Democracy and 42 seats for PASOK, giving them a combined one seat majority in parliament. PASOK was beaten into third place by the anti-bailout Left Coalition.
Votes were counted on the spot at about 12 percent of polling stations across the country by legal representatives who sent the results to the ministry via text message.
For more stories on the poll, please click on: Party ND PASOK Left KKE D.Left I.Greeks Golden
C. Dawn % 19.2 13.6 16.3 8.5 6.0 10.5 7.0 seats 109 42 50 * New Democracy: conservative party *PASOK: Panhellenic Socialist Movement *Left C.: Left Coalition *KKE: Greek Communist Party *D.Left: Democratic Left *I.Greeks: Independent Greeks *G.D: Golden Dawn (ultra-nationalist) ** 151 seats are needed for an absolute majority in the 300-member body. The party that places first in the election automatically gets an extra 50 seats to make it easier to reach the target of 151 seats needed to form a government. (Reporting by Athens bureau, editing by Mike Peacock)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.