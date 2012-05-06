May 6 Greece's conservative New Democracy party and Socialist rival PASOK are expected to take less than 33 percent of the vote in Sunday's election, according to the first unofficial results published by the interior ministry.

The shock result translated into 109 seats for New Democracy and 42 seats for PASOK, giving them a combined one seat majority in parliament. PASOK was beaten into third place by the anti-bailout Left Coalition.

Votes were counted on the spot at about 12 percent of polling stations across the country by legal representatives who sent the results to the ministry via text message.

For more stories on the poll, please click on: Party ND PASOK Left KKE D.Left I.Greeks Golden

C. Dawn % 19.2 13.6 16.3 8.5 6.0 10.5 7.0 seats 109 42 50 * New Democracy: conservative party *PASOK: Panhellenic Socialist Movement *Left C.: Left Coalition *KKE: Greek Communist Party *D.Left: Democratic Left *I.Greeks: Independent Greeks *G.D: Golden Dawn (ultra-nationalist) ** 151 seats are needed for an absolute majority in the 300-member body. The party that places first in the election automatically gets an extra 50 seats to make it easier to reach the target of 151 seats needed to form a government. (Reporting by Athens bureau, editing by Mike Peacock)