ATHENS, May 7 Greece's conservative New Democracy party was leading in Sunday's election with 74.71 percent of the vote counted as of 2206 GMT. The socialist PASOK party was in third place, trailing the anti-bailout Left Coalition party.

The results so far suggest the two pro-bailout parties, mauled by angry voters, would struggle to renew their pro-bailout coalition. Party ND LEFT C. PASOK I.Greeks KKE Golden Dem.

Dawn Left % 19.68 16.34 13.55 10.47 8.38 6.89 6.04

*New Democracy: conservative party *PASOK: Panhellenic Socialist Movement *Left C.: Left Coalition *KKE: Greek Communist Party *D.Left: Democratic Left *I.Greeks: Independent Greeks *G.Dawn: Golden Dawn (ultra-nationalist) ** 151 seats are needed for an absolute majority in the 300-member body. The party that places first in the election automatically gets an extra 50 seats to make it easier to reach the target of 151 seats needed to form a government.

