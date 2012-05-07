ATHENS, May 7 Greece's conservative New Democracy party and Socialist rival PASOK failed to win a majority in parliament, results of 96 percent of the vote in Sunday's election showed.

The results showed the two pro-bailout parties, mauled by angry voters, won only 150 out of 300 seats in parliament.

New Democracy party was leading with about 19 percent of the vote. The socialist PASOK party was in third place, trailing the anti-bailout Left Coalition party. Party ND LEFT C. PASOK I.Greeks KKE Golden Dem.

Dawn Left % 19.05 16.67 13.30 10.55 8.44 6.95 6.09

*New Democracy: conservative party *PASOK: Panhellenic Socialist Movement *Left C.: Left Coalition *KKE: Greek Communist Party *D.Left: Democratic Left *I.Greeks: Independent Greeks *G.Dawn: Golden Dawn (ultra-nationalist) ** 151 seats are needed for an absolute majority in the 300-member body. The party that places first in the election automatically gets an extra 50 seats to make it easier to reach the target of 151 seats needed to form a government.

