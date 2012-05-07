ATHENS, May 7 Greece's conservative New
Democracy party and Socialist rival PASOK failed to win a
majority in parliament, results of 98.6 percent of the vote in
Sunday's election showed.
The results showed the two pro-bailout parties, mauled by
angry voters, won jointly only 149 out of 300 seats, creating a
hung parliament.
New Democracy party was leading with about 19 percent of the
vote. The socialist PASOK party was in third place, trailing the
anti-bailout Left Coalition party.
Party ND L.C. PASOK I.G KKE G.D Dem.
Left
% 18.9 16.8 13.2 10.6 8.5 7.0 6.1
Seats 108 52 41 33 26 21 19
*New Democracy: conservative party
*PASOK: Panhellenic Socialist Movement
*L.C.: Left Coalition
*KKE: Greek Communist Party
*Dem.Left: Democratic Left
*I.G.: Independent Greeks
*G.D.: Golden Dawn (ultra-nationalist)
** 151 seats are needed for an absolute majority in the
300-member body. The party that places first in the election
automatically gets an extra 50 seats to make it easier to reach
the target of 151 seats needed to form a government.
(Reporting by Athens bureau, editing by Mike Peacock)