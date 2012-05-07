(Updates with final figures)

ATHENS, May 7 Greece's conservative New Democracy party and Socialist rival PASOK have failed to win a majority in parliament, according to the final results of a general election held on Sunday.

The results, announced by the Speaker of the outgoing parliament Philippos Petsalnikos, showed the two pro-bailout parties winning just 149 out of 300 seats, falling two seats short of an absolute majority.

New Democracy was the biggest party, garnering almost 19 percent of the vote. PASOK was in third place, trailing the anti-bailout Left Coalition party. Party ND L.C. PASOK I.G KKE G.D Dem.

Left % 18.85 16.78 13.18 10.6 8.48 6.97 6.1 Seats 108 52 41 33 26 21 19 *New Democracy: conservative party *PASOK: Panhellenic Socialist Movement *L.C.: Left Coalition *KKE: Greek Communist Party *Dem.Left: Democratic Left *I.G.: Independent Greeks *G.D.: Golden Dawn (ultra-nationalist) ** 151 seats are needed for an absolute majority in the 300-member body. The party that places first in the election automatically gets an extra 50 seats to make it easier to reach the target of 151 seats needed to form a government.

