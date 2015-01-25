ATHENS Jan 25 The leader of Greek centrist
party To Potami (River) said on Sunday that his party would be
open to supporting a leftist Syriza-led government but appeared
to rule out a formal coalition.
"Potami is here. We will say yes to the things that we agree
to and no when the country is being put at risk," leader Stavros
Theodorakis said.
"We will do anything possible to avoid a second round of
elections," he said adding that a "vote of tolerance" - in which
deputies would leave the chamber to avoid voting and allow
legislation to pass - was an option for his party.
Projections indicate the party of leftist leader Alexis
Tsipras is on course to win the snap poll but it is unclear
whether he will gain an overall majority or require the support
of smaller parties.
(Reporting By Deepa Babington and Renee Maltezou; writing by
Costas Pitas)