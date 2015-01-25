ATHENS Jan 25 Outgoing Greek Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras said he respected the decision of the Greek
electorate after official projections showed voters rejecting
his conservative New Democracy party in favour of the leftist
Syriza on Sunday.
"The Greek people have spoken and we all respect their
decision. I have a clear conscience," Samaras said in a
televised statement.
"New Democracy will remain ready to play a decisive role in
future developments, as the guarantors of the country's European
course," he said.
The party of leftist leader Alexis Tsipras is on the cusp of
winning a majority in the 300-seat parliament, according to
projections, nearly 9 points ahead of New Democracy.
(Reporting By Renee Maltezou; writing by Costas Pitas, editing
by Deepa Babington)