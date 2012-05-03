* Samaras asks for clear mandate, does not want to co-govern
* Pledges to cut corporate tax rate to 15 pct, lower VAT
* Says amnesty will help bring back deposits from abroad
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, May 3 Greek conservative leader Antonis
Samaras on Thursday made a last-ditch appeal to voters in
Athens, his biggest constituency, for a strong mandate in
Sunday's elections to lead the debt-stricken country back to
growth and stability.
Samaras, 60, is hoping a last-minute polarisation of voters
will get him enough ballots to rule alone, although recent polls
hint this is unlikely, meaning a new coalition will need to be
formed to carry on with policies agreed under an EU/IMF bailout.
"I don't want to co-govern with (socialist) PASOK," he told
thousands of supporters waving Greek flags at a central Athens
rally. "If we formed a government with PASOK we would be hostage
to its policies, afraid at every step that the coalition may
break up," he said.
The "troika" of IMF, EU and ECB lenders have said the
election poses a big risk to the fiscal steps and reforms Greece
needs to deliver to get cash and turn its ailing economy around,
including 11 billion euros worth of new measures in June.
The country's pro-bailout parties also say that failure to
stick with the terms of the 130 billion euro EU/IMF bailout -
hugely unpopular because of the austerity it imposes on Greeks -
may endanger Greece's future in the single currency, with dire
risks for other EU peripheral states like Spain and Italy.
Much will depend on whether Samaras and PASOK leader
Evangelos Venizelos can set aside differences and forge a viable
coalition as neither party is likely to win an absolute majority
alone. One sticking point is who gets to be prime minister.
PRIORITY IS GROWTH
Samaras promised measures to jump-start growth in an economy
that is mired in a deep recession, hit hard by cuts in pay and
pensions and higher taxes to plug fiscal shortfalls.
He pledged to reduce the corporate tax rate to 15 from 20
percent and lower the value added tax to 19 from 23 percent
currently to create incentives.
"Growth means competitiveness, I am talking about a
revolution in the tax system," Samaras told the cheering crowd.
"Let's prove that Greece can make it," he told the rally.
New Democracy backed austerity measures needed for the
country's second bailout package. But Samaras has been a vocal
critic of the belt-tightening prescribed by Europe, arguing it
has led to a deep slump that hampers deficit reduction targets.
It is a view increasingly heard in the mounting debate in
Europe over what critics say is the self-defeating nature of
austerity-only policies.
"The plan to get us out of the crisis is simple: growth to
halt the recession," Samaras said, pledging an amnesty to Greeks
who sent money abroad in a bid to bring back deposits to the
banking system and boost liquidity.
Samaras promised help for those on very low pensions and
relief measures to households struggling to service their
mortgages, saying loan payments must not exceed 30 percent of
their income.
In a nod to voters to the far right, he also said his
government would opt for a massive repatriation of illegal
immigrants and secure borders.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)