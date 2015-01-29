ATHENS Jan 29 European parliament speaker
Martin Schulz welcomed signs that the new Greek government was
prepared to seek a joint solution in its drive to renegotiate
its bailout agreement with international partners but said many
issues needed discussion.
Schulz, the most senior European politician to visit Athens
since the seeping election victory of the leftwing
anti-austerity Syriza party on Sunday, said he had been
encouraged by his meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
He said many points required further discussion but that the
Greek government had shown it was sincerely interested in
discussion.
"I'll say it very openly. In the public debate in Europe
there's the fear and also the impression that Tsipras is going
it alone," he told reporters after the meeting.
"I have seen that the government of Alexis Tsipras is not
thinking about going it alone, it wants to make proposals and it
wants these proposals to be discussed with partners. I think
that is a very good message," he said.
Tsipras said his government wanted to negotiate with
European partners but that a substantive solution would require
time to reach.
