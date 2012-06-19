BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
ATHENS, June 19 Greek parties holding talks to form a government are likely to strike a deal by Wednesday, Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos said on Tuesday.
"A government must be formed as soon as possible," Venizelos, head of the PASOK party, said in a televised statement. "As we stand now, it could be formed by midday tomorrow."
He said his party would support the government "whole-heartedly" but had not yet decided what form its participation would take. PASOK and the smaller Democratic Left party are expected to back a coalition led by the conservative New Democracy party, which won Sunday's vote.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Karolina Tagaris, Writing by Deepa Babington)
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday it will take some time for Tokyo and Washington to set up a framework for bilateral economic dialogue.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.