ATHENS, June 17 Greece's radical leftist SYRIZA
party will not take part in a government that supports an EU/IMF
bailout that imposes austerity measures on Greeks, a senior
official from the party said on Sunday.
"The pro-bailout parties have a big majority," SYRIZA
official Vassilis Moulopoulos told Reuters. "Clearly we will not
participate in such a government because we cannot form a
government with parties that accept the bailout."
He made the comments after final exit poll results showed
the conservative New Democracy and Socialist PASOK parties were
on track to get enough seats in parliament to cobble together a
pro-bailout coalition.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)