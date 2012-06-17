ATHENS, June 17 Greece's radical leftist SYRIZA party will not take part in a government that supports an EU/IMF bailout that imposes austerity measures on Greeks, a senior official from the party said on Sunday.

"The pro-bailout parties have a big majority," SYRIZA official Vassilis Moulopoulos told Reuters. "Clearly we will not participate in such a government because we cannot form a government with parties that accept the bailout."

He made the comments after final exit poll results showed the conservative New Democracy and Socialist PASOK parties were on track to get enough seats in parliament to cobble together a pro-bailout coalition. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)