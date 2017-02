ATHENS, June 17 Greece's radical leftist SYRIZA bloc conceded defeat on Sunday but vowed to continue its fight against the punishing terms of an EU/IMF bailout saving the country from bankruptcy.

"From Monday, we will continue the fight," SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras told supporters. "A new day for Greece has already dawned." (Reporting by Harry Papachristou, Editing by Matt Robinson)