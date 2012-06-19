BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 bln sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of service king - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
ATHENS, June 19 Representatives from three Greek political parties involved in coalition talks will hold a meeting shortly to discuss policy issues and the make-up of a cabinet in a new government, two party officials told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We're heading to a meeting now to discuss the programme and the possible faces in the new government," an official from one of the three parties said.
The conservative New Democracy, which won Sunday's election, has been holding talks with the PASOK Socialists and the smaller, moderate Democratic Left party in an effort to form a government.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Dina Kyriakidou)
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday it will take some time for Tokyo and Washington to set up a framework for bilateral economic dialogue.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.