ATHENS, June 18 Greek radical leftist leader
Alexis Tsipras refused to join a coalition with the
conservatives who won Sunday's election, saying his SYRIZA party
would be a powerful force in the opposition instead.
Tsipras, who placed second in the election, has campaigned
against Greece's bailout supported by the New Democracy
conservatives.
"The role of a strong and responsible opposition...is to
intervene in a powerful way and this is what I assured Mr.
Samaras that we would do," Tsipras told reporters after holding
talks with his conservative counterpart, Antonis Samaras.
