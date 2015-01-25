ATHENS Jan 25 Greek leftist leader Alexis
Tsipras hailed the projected victory of his anti-austerity
Syriza party in Sunday's snap election as a defeat for austerity
and the EU/IMF bailout programme keeping the country afloat.
"The Greek people's mandate is undoubtedly closing the
vicious circle of austerity. Your mandate in undoubtedly
cancelling the bailouts of austerity and destruction, Greek
people's mandate has put the troika in the past," Tsipras told
thousands of cheering supporters in his first comments after
partial results showed his party on track to win.
"Our victory is useful for the European people who fight
against austerity."
Official projections show Syriza trouncing the ruling
conservatives and possibly winning outright to govern alone.
"The new Greek government will be ready to cooperate and
negotiate for the first time with our lenders for a fair and
mutually beneficial solution," Tsipras said, adding that he
would seek to avoid a "destructive" collision with European
partners. "Our priority is that all Greek people regain their
dignity."
