ATHENS Jan 23 The leader of Greece's anti-bailout Syriza party said on Friday that savings would be safe if his party were to take power in a snap election due on Sunday.

"There are no thoughts on taxing deposits. Bank deposits are guaranteed," Alexis Tsipras said during a press conference.

Tsipras, speaking on the final day of campaigning, has seen his poll lead widen in recent days, with Greeks voting on Jan 25.

