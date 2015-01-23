GLOBAL MARKETS-Equity markets gain with oil price, U.S. GDP revision
ATHENS Jan 23 The leader of Greece's anti-bailout Syriza party said on Friday that savings would be safe if his party were to take power in a snap election due on Sunday.
"There are no thoughts on taxing deposits. Bank deposits are guaranteed," Alexis Tsipras said during a press conference.
Tsipras, speaking on the final day of campaigning, has seen his poll lead widen in recent days, with Greeks voting on Jan 25.
