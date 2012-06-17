CHICAGO, June 17 The White House said on Sunday it hoped the Greek election outcome would lead to swift formation of a new government that will make "timely progress" on economic challenges, and also reaffirmed the U.S. position that Greece should remain in the euro zone.

"We congratulate the Greek people on conducting their election in this difficult time," Jay Carney, President Barack Obama's press secretary, said as parties committed to Greece's bailout were on course to secure a parliamentary majority on Sunday.

"We hope this election will lead quickly to the formation of a new government that can make timely progress on the economic challenges facing the Greek people," he said in a statement. "As President Obama and other world leaders have said, we believe that it is in all our interests for Greece to remain in the euro area while respecting its commitment to reform." (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Doina Chiacu)