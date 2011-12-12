ATHENS Dec 12 Greece cannot afford to hold elections until it wraps up talks with lenders and finalizes a 130-billion-euro bailout package agreed in October to keep it afloat, the finance minister said on Monday.

"The country cannot afford to be dragged into a pre-election period while we still need to wrap up these procedures," Evangelos Venizelos told a news conference. He spoke after starting a fresh round of talks with EU and IMF inspectors and private bondholders earlier on Monday.

Greece is tentatively slated to hold elections on Feb. 19, just a few weeks after the end-January date by which the country hopes to wrap up talks on a bond swap scheme that is part of the bailout. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Deepa Babington)