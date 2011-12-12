ATHENS Dec 12 Greece cannot afford to
hold elections until it wraps up talks with lenders and
finalizes a 130-billion-euro bailout package agreed in October
to keep it afloat, the finance minister said on Monday.
"The country cannot afford to be dragged into a pre-election
period while we still need to wrap up these procedures,"
Evangelos Venizelos told a news conference. He spoke after
starting a fresh round of talks with EU and IMF inspectors and
private bondholders earlier on Monday.
Greece is tentatively slated to hold elections on Feb. 19,
just a few weeks after the end-January date by which the country
hopes to wrap up talks on a bond swap scheme that is part of the
bailout.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Deepa Babington)