ATHENS Nov 7 Greece's dominant electricity
producer PPC threatened on Thursday to ditch its
biggest customer, Aluminium SA, upping the ante in a five-year
row between the two firms over power supply prices.
The dispute, which threatens to disrupt production at
Aluminium, southeast Europe's biggest aluminum smelter, is
emblematic of the confused state of Greece's power market, one
of the problems Athens needs to fix as part of its bailout by
the International Monetary Fund and European Union.
State-controlled PPC's management board unanimously decided
on Thursday to scrap its contract with Aluminium, effective Nov.
18, it said in a statement.
"We don't want them as clients any more," a company official
told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
PPC said on Tuesday it would take a 109 million euro ($146
million) charge on third-quarter earnings after an unfavourable
arbitration ruling that it said forces it to sell power to
Aluminium below cost.
The arbitration ruling might also set a precedent and
unhinge PPC's existing contracts with other industrial clients,
who account for about a quarter of its total sales volume.
A spokesperson for Aluminium's owner, Mytilineos Holdings
, declined to comment on the PPC board decision and on
whether there was a possibility production could be disrupted.
PPC generates about two thirds of all power produced in
Greece, with the rest being provided by new private-sector
competitors operating in the wholesale market. Greek users can
also import power from Bulgaria and Italy.
Aluminium SA has an annual production capacity over 170,000
tonnes of aluminium and 810,000 tonnes of alumina. It employs
1,100 workers.
Greece is currently overhauling its energy market rules to
meet one of the conditions of its 240-billion-euro bailout.
Greek power prices are semi-regulated and PPC is at the same
time the competitor and the power supplier to several companies,
including Mytilineos Holdings.
This situation sows confusion in the market and is a factor
causing gyrations in Greek energy companies' profitability. The
industry's problems have been aggravated by the country's
economic depression, which brought the energy system close to
collapse last year.
Canadian investment fund Fairfax Holdings acquired
a 5 percent stake in Mytilineos last month, becoming its
third-biggest shareholder.