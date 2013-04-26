(Adds reasons, details)

ATHENS, April 26 Greece will not need to increase regulated power prices from May 1 as originally planned, because the costs of generating electricity were lower than previously estimated, the energy ministry said on Friday.

Under the terms of its international bailout, Greece was supposed to hike low-voltage electricity prices in two stages this year, on May 1 and then on July 1, to bring them closer to generation costs.

But the costs of dominant utility PPC turned out lower than expected, meaning that Athens does not need to increase prices from May 1, the government said.

"There will be no change in the tariffs of PPC," deputy energy minister Asimakis Papageorgiou said in a statement.

Papageorgiou did not clarify whether prices would stay unchanged on July 1, when rates for households were supposed to rise for a final time before their full liberalisation.

Several factors contributed to the lower-than-expected costs in the first quarter. Following heavy rainfall, output at PPC's hydroelectric plants, which are cheaper to operate, rose to a record.

Also carbon emission costs dropped to record lows, and PPC managed to slash wage costs, helped by the austerity measures that Athens adopted as part of its European Union and International Monetary Fund bailout.

In a deeply unpopular move, Greece had already raised low-voltage electricity prices by an average 8.8 percent in January, following a 12 percent increase last year. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Jane Baird)