BRIEF-International Entertainment Corp seeks trading halt
* Tarding halted pending release of announcement pursuant to Hong Kong code on takeovers and mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS, June 14 Greek lender Emporiki, majority owned by France's Credit Agricole, said on Thursday it would transfer shares in its Romanian, Bulgarian and Albanian units to parent group Agricole, completing a process that started in 2009.
The transaction will reinforce links between parent Credit Agricole and Emporiki's Balkan subsidiaries and optimise capital management, the Greek lender said.
"This agreement will also allow Emporiki to further rationalize its corporate structure and reinforce its focused efforts to effectively deal with the current circumstances and challenges." (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Feb 13 Mining stocks drove Australian shares higher on Monday after iron ore and copper prices jumped, with BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto accounting for most of the gains.
* FXCM - additional information regarding costs associated with U.S. Retail foreign exchange activities, which it has agreed to sell to Gain Capital