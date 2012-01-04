BRIEF-Charter Hall sees FY17 operating earnings of 30.4 cents per unit
* Reit's fy17 guidance for operating earnings is expected to be 30.4 cents per unit
ATHENS Jan 4 France's third-biggest bank Credit Agricole injected about 2.0 billion euros ($2.6 billion) into its Greek unit Emporiki Bank, covering its capital increase, the Greek lender said on Wednesday.
Emporiki was delisted from the Athens stock exchange in October last year after Credit Agricole launched an offer to buy out minority shareholdings at 1.76 euros a share.
Greek lenders are trying to cope with rising bad debts and a shrinking deposit base as the austerity-hit country enters its fifth straight year of economic contraction, hit by austerity policies intended to pull it out of a debt crisis.
"The approximately 2 billion euro capital increase reaffirms the support of Credit Agricole and enhances Emporiki's strategic priorities for its future development," the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7661 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by David Holmes)
Feb 19 Large parts of Northern California were placed on a flood advisory on Sunday ahead of a storm system expected to bring heavy rain, wind and snow to the state, still cleaning up from a deadly storm that deluged Southern California two days ago.
* Western Australia's Water Corporation superannuation plan will transfer to AMP's signaturesuper master trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: