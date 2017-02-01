ATHENS Feb 1 Greece has concluded talks with a
consortium led by France's Total for deep sea gas
exploration in one block in western Greece, its energy minister,
Giorgos Stathakis, said on Wednesday, taking the two sides
closer to signing a deal.
In October, Greece named a consortium of France's Total, its
biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum, and Italy's
Edison as the preferred bidder for the offshore gas
drilling block in the Ionian Sea.
The Total-led consortium has bid for one block in the
Ionian. Hellenic Petroleum has bid independently for two other
blocks in the same region.
Hellenic Petroleum in a venture with Edison, and Energean
Oil, Greece's only oil producer, is already searching for oil in
three onshore and offshore blocks in western Greece
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Karolina Tagaris, editing
by Louise Heavens)