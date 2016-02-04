(Adds Hellenic Petroleum statement)
ATHENS Feb 4 Greece has awarded concessions to
Hellenic Petroleum and Energean Oil & Gas for onshore gas
exploration and exploitation in three fields in the west of the
country, the Energy Ministry said on Thursday.
Hellenic Petroleum, Greece's biggest oil refiner,
won two of the concessions and the country's sole oil producer
Energean Oil & Gas one, the ministry said in a
statement.
In a separate statement, Hellenic Petroleum said that it was
willing to team up with other oil companies in the gas drilling
business.
"We start independently but we are open to cooperations and
proposals that will be based on and respect the business rules
of the world industry," its Chief Executive Officer Grigoris
Stergioulis said.
Greece, which clinched a third bailout with international
creditors in August, has made several fruitless attempts over
the last 50 years to find big oil and gas reserves. Its debt
crisis has prompted the country to step up those efforts.
The companies submitted bids for the blocks last year.
Hellenic Petroleum - in a venture with Italy's Edison
and Ireland's Petroceltic - and Energean Oil
were the winners of drilling licences for three onshore and
offshore blocks in western Greece awarded in 2014.
Petroceltic last year sold its rights to the other two
partners after the oil price slump hit its business.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Adrian Croft and Toby
Chopra)