LONDON Oct 27 The West's energy watchdog called
on Greece to increase competition and reduce the role of the
state in its energy sector to help the country's economic
recovery.
The calls followed a deal by euro zone leaders on Thursday
to contain the bloc's two-year-old debt crisis. They are now
under pressure to finalise the details of their plan to slash
Greece's debt burden and strengthen their rescue fund.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report that
reforming Greece's power and gas markets was a policy imperative
that should add efficiency and dynamism to the Greek economy.
"This, in turn, should help generate self-sustained
employment and prosperity for the country," IEA Executive
Director Maria van der Hoeven said in a statement.
The report said regulatory authorities must be given the
necessary power and independence to reduce the market power of
dominant firms.
Greece adopted a law to this end in August 2011, and the
IEA said the planned reforms were fundamentally sound and could
help the economy grow.
"The government's key focus should now be on implementing
this law in full without delay," the agency said.
