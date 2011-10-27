LONDON Oct 27 The West's energy watchdog called on Greece to increase competition and reduce the role of the state in its energy sector to help the country's economic recovery.

The calls followed a deal by euro zone leaders on Thursday to contain the bloc's two-year-old debt crisis. They are now under pressure to finalise the details of their plan to slash Greece's debt burden and strengthen their rescue fund.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report that reforming Greece's power and gas markets was a policy imperative that should add efficiency and dynamism to the Greek economy.

"This, in turn, should help generate self-sustained employment and prosperity for the country," IEA Executive Director Maria van der Hoeven said in a statement.

The report said regulatory authorities must be given the necessary power and independence to reduce the market power of dominant firms.

Greece adopted a law to this end in August 2011, and the IEA said the planned reforms were fundamentally sound and could help the economy grow.

"The government's key focus should now be on implementing this law in full without delay," the agency said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Jane Baird)