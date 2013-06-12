Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
ATHENS, June 12 Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Wednesday defended the abrupt closure of state broadcaster ERT, saying it was in the public interest to reform and relaunch the organization.
"This is a very temporary move," Samaras said in remarks at a signing ceremony for a new credit facility from the European Investment Bank.
"We decided to shut ERT temporarily and to create a new public broadcaster... we are protecting the public interest."
The sudden closure of ERT - which was yanked off air at midnight hours after the decision was announced on Tuesday - set off a firestorm of protests from unions, media and coalition partners.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).