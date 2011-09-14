ATHENS, Sept 14 A conference call later on Wednesday between the leaders of Greece, France and Germany will start at about 1700 GMT, one hour later than originally announced, a Greek government official said.

"The call will be at about 8 p.m. Greek time", the official said. The office of Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou had said late on Tuesday that the call would begin at about 1600 GMT.

Papandreou, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy are set to discuss the Greek debt crisis. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; editing by Patrick Graham)