FOREX-Dollar sags on lower yields; euro zone risk in focus
* Dollar/yen hovers near 10-week low, sharp yield fall takes toll
ATHENS, Sept 14 A conference call later on Wednesday between the leaders of Greece, France and Germany will start at about 1700 GMT, one hour later than originally announced, a Greek government official said.
"The call will be at about 8 p.m. Greek time", the official said. The office of Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou had said late on Tuesday that the call would begin at about 1600 GMT.
Papandreou, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy are set to discuss the Greek debt crisis. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; editing by Patrick Graham)
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian stocks looked set to consolidate around four-month highs on Thursday as a cautious Wall Street close and growing political risks in Europe force investors to the sidelines.