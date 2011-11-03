BRUSSELS Nov 3 Greece could not leave the euro
zone without also exiting the European Union, according to the
terms of the EU's treaties, the European Commission said on
Thursday.
"The treaties indeed confirm what we have been saying here:
the treaty doesn't foresee an exit from the euro zone without
exiting the EU, so indeed that is the current situation,"
European Commission spokeswoman Karolina Kottova said.
Her comment came at a regular news briefing, when asked
about the provisions of EU treaties, without referring to any
particular member state.
Greece's government is on the brink of collapse, casting
doubt on its plans to hold a referendum on staying in the euro
zone, as European leaders contemplate a Greek exit to preserve
the single currency.
Prime Minister George Papandreou chaired an emergency
cabinet meeting in Athens, with his finance minister in revolt
against a plebiscite, after the leaders of France and Germany
gave Greeks an ultimatum to make up their minds.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel told Papandreou at a meeting in Cannes on
Wednesday that Athens would not receive a cent more in aid until
it votes to meet its commitments to the euro zone. Greece was
due a vital 8 billion euros instalment this month.
But the Commission said the place of Greece was within the
euro zone and there were instruments in place to ensure that.
"We see Greece within the euro and the necessary instruments
are in place and an agreement has been reached," Kottova told
the news briefing. "So, as far as we are concerned, this is the
only option that is on the table."
