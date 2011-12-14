ATHENS Dec 14 Greece must improve the
competitiveness of its damaged economy if it is to remain in the
euro zone, a top European official said on Wednesday.
"After a very difficult 2011, it will be very important to
make 2012 a year of success in improving competitiveness," Horst
Reichenbach, head of the European Commission's special task
force on Greece, said at a conference in Athens.
A more efficient and competititive economy would be
essential to retain membership of the euro zone, Reichenbach
said.
He said the Athens government must improve conditions for
exporters, cut red tape, simplify the business environement and
introduce reforms to make the justice system more efficient.
