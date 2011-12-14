ATHENS Dec 14 Greece must improve the competitiveness of its damaged economy if it is to remain in the euro zone, a top European official said on Wednesday.

"After a very difficult 2011, it will be very important to make 2012 a year of success in improving competitiveness," Horst Reichenbach, head of the European Commission's special task force on Greece, said at a conference in Athens.

A more efficient and competititive economy would be essential to retain membership of the euro zone, Reichenbach said.

He said the Athens government must improve conditions for exporters, cut red tape, simplify the business environement and introduce reforms to make the justice system more efficient.

