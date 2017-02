BERLIN Jan 19 Reforms in highly indebted euro zone member Greece are coming along slowly, but the Greek people have sacrificed much and Europe must be patient, a top European official said on Thursday.

"Things are moving ahead slowly - we should not expect any miracles," Horst Reichenbach, head of the European Commission's special task force to help rebuild the Greek economy, said on German broadcaster ARD.

"We must be more generous as far as time-frames go when it comes to Greece's reforms," he added (Reporting by Brian Rohan)