ATHENS, Sept 2 Greece and its international
lenders interrupted talks on a new aid tranche on Friday after
disagreement over why Athens has fallen behind schedule in
cutting its budget deficit and what it must do to catch up.
The unplanned early departure of the senior EU, IMF and ECB
inspectors showed tension between Athens and its lenders over
reforms, as clouds gathered over a second bailout package to
pull the country out of a severe debt crisis.
Greece blames a deeper-than-expected recession -- which it
sees possibly reaching 5 percent of gross domestic product this
year -- for its failure to meet deficit targets, while its
lenders mostly point at delays in implementing reforms.
This is not the first time that an inspection of the
debt-choked country takes longer than expected and analysts and
Greek officials said they believed the next, 8 billion euro
tranche of aid was not at risk.
Athens has no benchmark bond maturing in September and is in
no immediate danger of bankruptcy even if it did not get the aid
this month.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said the talks would
resume on Sept 14, after experts had had a chance to do more
technical work and make preparations for the 2012 budget.
"These 10 days are absolutely essential both for us and the
(EU/IMF/ECB) troika in order to work on the data on a technical
level and prepare the tables on which the draft budget will be
based," he told a news conference.
The EU and the IMF, which launched a 110 billion
euro, multi-year bailout of Greece in May last year, are likely
to go to great lengths to avoid cutting Athens off from aid, for
fear of the impact on financial markets and other countries in
the euro zone.
But analysts said the row
added to Greece's troubles with a second, 109 billion
euro bailout agreed in July, which is stumbling on low bank
participation in a bond swap and
Finland demands for
collateral .
"This is adding to an already long
list of problems," said Jennifer
McKeown, at Capital Economics. "The
Finnish demand is another
indication of how difficult it is going to be to agree not only
on the Greek bailout but also on other
potential bailouts. "
Bank lobby IIF said participation so far was
60-70 percent, well below a 90 percent target. Finland
reiterated on Friday it needed collateral before giving Greece
any fresh cash.
CREDIBILITY AT STAKE
Lenders cannot be too lenient with Athens for fear of
destroying the credibility of their economic programme for
Greece, which could also scare markets.
"I expect the next tranche will be disbursed. The IMF may
say that the targets have not been met, but in the end politics
will prevail - it is too dangerous to let Greece go bankrupt,"
said Christoph Weil, Frankfurt-based economist at Commerzbank.
"I expect the rift between Greece and the troika to widen in
the coming months. Budget consolidation is not making progress
and Greece needs more and more money," he said.
The International Monetary Fund had initially said it wanted
to wrap up the inspection visit by Sept 5. The last quarterly
review mission in May had also taken much longer than expected
-- about a month instead of the two weeks initially planned,
with also a pause in the middle.
Venizelos denied press reports the talks had been suspended.
In a statement issued on Friday, the EU, IMF and ECB said the
pause would allow Athens to complete technical work needed for
them to end their review.
"The mission has made good progress, but has temporarily
left Athens to allow the authorities to complete technical work,
among other things, related to the 2012 budget and
growth-enhancing structural reforms," they said in a statement.
The main conservative New Democracy opposition said the
delay in the talks was a "cheap communications trick" by the
government to postpone sharp criticism by the troika until after
Prime Minister George Papandreou makes his annual economic
speech on September 10.
"The truth is the government has failed on all estimates and
targets," it said in a statement.
POLITICAL CRISIS
Political analysts say the next few months
are critical for the government as Greek return from summer
holidays to stiffer austerity measures and see snap elections on
the horizon.
"We are going through a very serious and
dangerous crisis, not only a financial one but also a social and
political one," said Theodore Couloumbis of the
ELIAMEP think-tank. "The government has no
choice but to apply tough measures that will cost them the
elections."
The government and its international lenders said on
Thursday that Greece would miss this year's budget deficit
target, but they disagreed on how big the slippage would be.
An official close to the inspectors said the 2011 budget
deficit will be at least 8.6 percent of GDP compared to a target
of 7.6 percent. Athens estimates the deficit at 8.1-8.2 percent
of GDP, said a government official, adding that the troika
believes only a quarter of the budget deviation is due to the
recession.
Venizelos declined to make a deficit projection and said
Greece was not considering introducing extra austerity measures.
Greece has slashed public sector wages and pensions by about
a fifth, increased VAT and income tax and cut public investment
to reduce the deficit. But it is struggling to increase tax
collection and open up the economy and its lenders say it must
speed up privatisations and a number of reforms including labour
laws and streamline the health sector.
Shares in Greek banks fell as much as 7.3 percent
on Friday after news of the deficit miss and the pause in talks,
underperforming modest declines on European markets. Spreads on
peripheral euro zone debt widened against benchmark
Bunds.
Both the European Commission and the IMF have Athens-based
staff who can continue talks at a technical level after mission
chiefs have left.
There are no benchmark Greek government bonds maturing in
September, which means the country will not be at immediate risk
of default even if it does not get the 8 billion euro tranche
from the rescue package this month as planned.
It needs to pay a total of about 10 billion euros of
maturing bonds and interest by the end of the year, mostly in
December, analysts said.
