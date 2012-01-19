BERLIN Jan 19 Economic reforms in highly
indebted Greece are coming along slowly, but the Greeks have
made many sacrifices and people must be patient, the head of the
European Commission's special task force to help rebuild the
Greek economy said on Thursday.
Greece meets its private creditors on Thursday for a second
day of bargaining on a crucial bond swap deal, with time running
out for reaching a compromise needed to avoid an unruly default.
Speaking on German television, Horst Reichenbach stressed
the need for a quick agreement and continued disbursement of
bailout payments.
"No one I speak with dares to imagine what would happen if
the coming weeks do not lead to a good result, if the private
banks' participation cannot be agreed and if the next tranche of
aid is not paid out," he said on German broadcaster ARD.
With austerity programmes hitting Greek household finances
hard, public opposition to reform is not surprising, he said.
"It's clear the Greeks have been forced to make enormous
sacrifices, and in many areas," he said. "So strikes and
demonstrations are not so surprising."
"On the other hand, the political class knows that it must
negotiate, that it must perform, that it must convince
creditors, and that something must change in Greece."
He also urged patience from the international community.
"Things are moving ahead slowly. We should not expect any
miracles. We must be more generous as far as time frames go when
it comes to Greece's reforms," he said.
He said that part of the problem lay with Athens' struggles
in implementing reforms but he praised the progress Greece had
made so far during the euro zone debt crisis.
"The Greeks are good at making plans but not so good at
implementing them. Our job is to implement existing plans, to
advance this capacity and strengthen it," he said.
"Greece has got up from the floor and more structural funds
have been mobilised, which is exceptionally important during the
current credit crunch."
