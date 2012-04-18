(Fixes typo in lead)
ATHENS, April 18 Greek Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos urges Greece's European Union partners on Wednesday
not to cut EU structural and agriculture funds to his country,
saying it needs support to return to growth.
EU leaders are set to agree by the end of the year an
overhaul of the bloc's funding for poor regions and for
agriculture for 2014-2020, with less aid going to old EU members
such as Greece and more to eastern and central Europe.
"The priorities ... should not lead to an abrupt
interruption in the financing of a key sector for the Greek
economy at this point in time," Papademos wrote in a letter to
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.
He also warned against slashing EU aid funds to the wider
Athens Attiki region, which accounts for nearly half of the
country's 11 million population, stressing that the region was
struggling with the crisis.
In the letter - which outlined projects to help Greece pull
itself out of five straight years of recession on the day the
European Commission published ideas on the same topic -
Papademos stressed that reforming the state was crucial to
achieve this goal.
He said a weak administration was misusing resources and
lacking efficiency, hindering the private sector and fostering
social injustice.
Papademos, a technocrat, took over as prime minister in
November to lead an emergency coalition with the sole aim of
securing EU bailout funds. There will be a general election on
May 6.
In the document published on Wednesday, the European
Commission said Greece must liberalise its labour market and
business environment and focus on its public finances and credit
flow to companies if it wants to make a positive impact on its
economy this year.
The EU executive also said that Greece must make better use
of the structural funds it is getting now from the bloc. Of the
over 20 billion euros allocated for 2007-2013, less than half
has been spent, it said. Another 20 billion euros of
agricultural funds have been set aside for Greece for the same
period, the document said.
The European Union and the IMF have agreed two bailout to
keep Greece out of bankruptcy over the past two years. These
loans come on top of the bloc's aid to all its member states,
including Greece, in areas ranging from agriculture and
education to building highways and other infrastructure.
