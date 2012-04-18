(Fixes typo in lead)

ATHENS, April 18 Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos urges Greece's European Union partners on Wednesday not to cut EU structural and agriculture funds to his country, saying it needs support to return to growth.

EU leaders are set to agree by the end of the year an overhaul of the bloc's funding for poor regions and for agriculture for 2014-2020, with less aid going to old EU members such as Greece and more to eastern and central Europe.

"The priorities ... should not lead to an abrupt interruption in the financing of a key sector for the Greek economy at this point in time," Papademos wrote in a letter to European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.

He also warned against slashing EU aid funds to the wider Athens Attiki region, which accounts for nearly half of the country's 11 million population, stressing that the region was struggling with the crisis.

In the letter - which outlined projects to help Greece pull itself out of five straight years of recession on the day the European Commission published ideas on the same topic - Papademos stressed that reforming the state was crucial to achieve this goal.

He said a weak administration was misusing resources and lacking efficiency, hindering the private sector and fostering social injustice.

Papademos, a technocrat, took over as prime minister in November to lead an emergency coalition with the sole aim of securing EU bailout funds. There will be a general election on May 6.

In the document published on Wednesday, the European Commission said Greece must liberalise its labour market and business environment and focus on its public finances and credit flow to companies if it wants to make a positive impact on its economy this year.

The EU executive also said that Greece must make better use of the structural funds it is getting now from the bloc. Of the over 20 billion euros allocated for 2007-2013, less than half has been spent, it said. Another 20 billion euros of agricultural funds have been set aside for Greece for the same period, the document said.

The European Union and the IMF have agreed two bailout to keep Greece out of bankruptcy over the past two years. These loans come on top of the bloc's aid to all its member states, including Greece, in areas ranging from agriculture and education to building highways and other infrastructure. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Additional reporting by Charlie Dunmore in Brussels. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)