ATHENS, July 3 Greece must prioritise paying out
arrears it has racked up with suppliers to get funds flowing
again to cash-strapped businesses, the head of the EU taskforce
that is helping rebuild the country's economy said on Tuesday.
"The first step (in improving access to financing) is to pay
the arrears that have accumulated," Horst Reichenbach told a
conference in Athens.
Greece's sovereign debt crisis has created a virtual credit
crunch for businesses, as banks cut off from wholesale funding
markets struggle to lend while its near-bankrupt government
holds off on long overdue payments to avoid running out of cash.
The EU taskforce, working to help Greece reform its bloated
public sector and cut red tape, said the lack of financing
risked undermining any progress achieved through reforms.
"It would be very difficult to really improve the situation
of the Greek economy even with these reforms if the very
difficult situation of access to finance is not tackled,"
Reichenbach said.
Greece owes over 6 billion euros to suppliers in industries
ranging from pharmaceuticals to construction, local officials
estimate, exacerbating the woes of a crippled economy.
Facing huge public pressure, new prime minister Antonis
Samaras wants more time to meet fiscal targets and dilute the
austerity measures that have helped condemn Greece to a fifth
year of recession.
But the European Central Bank told Greece on Monday not to
waste time trying to renegotiate its international bailout.
Charles Dallara, managing director of the Institute of
International Finance (IIF), said the government needed to cut
red tape for businesses, press ahead with privatisations and
curb its own role in the economy.
"The Greeks have crossed a bridge and cannot return,"
Dallara told Czech daily Hospodarske Noviny, adding he was
convinced the future of Greece was within the single currency
bloc.
Dallara was the chief negotiator for the body representing
private sector holders of Greek bonds.
Reichenbach said Greece also ought to tackle the issue of
mounting value-added-tax contributions for businesses that
export, he said.
The recapitalisation of banks and EU structural funds were
helping, but the lack of access to finance remained "critical",
he said.
(Reporting by Deepa Babington and George Georgiopoulos in
Athens and Jana Mlcochova in Prague; Editing by John
Stonestreet)