ATHENS, Sept 20 Chief inspectors from European Union and International Monetary Fund will have to come back to Athens to finalise any deal on releasing the next tranche in Greece's bailout plan, officials close to the so-called troika said on Tuesday.

They signalled that a conference call planned for later in the day between Athens and its international lenders would be followed by more talks before Greece can hope to get an aid tranche it needs next month to avoid running out of cash.

"They have to come to Athens to conclude," one of the officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Greek government officials said on Monday they hoped to conclude a deal on the 8-billion euro tranche during the conference call on Tuesday and make an announcement after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Michael Winfrey)