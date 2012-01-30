BRUSSELS Jan 30 Greece's prime minister and finance minister will hold talks with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and senior EU officials after the end of the EU summit on Monday, a senior Greek official said.

It was not clear what the agenda of the meeting would be, but it was expected to deal with the months-long attempt to secure a deal between the Greek government and private-sector holders of Greek debt on a restructing of their holdings.

"Prime Minister Papademos and Finance Minister Venizelos will attend the meeting," the official said, adding that European monetary affairs commissioner Olli Rehn, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso would also be attending. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou, writing by Luke Baker)