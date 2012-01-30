BRUSSELS Jan 30 Greece's prime minister
and finance minister will hold talks with European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi and senior EU officials after the end of
the EU summit on Monday, a senior Greek official said.
It was not clear what the agenda of the meeting would be,
but it was expected to deal with the months-long attempt to
secure a deal between the Greek government and private-sector
holders of Greek debt on a restructing of their holdings.
"Prime Minister Papademos and Finance Minister Venizelos
will attend the meeting," the official said, adding that
European monetary affairs commissioner Olli Rehn, European
Council President Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso would also be attending.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou, writing by Luke Baker)